Kozhikode: Puthanpuravalappil Hamsa (79) from Beach Road in Koyilandy is still in shock after receiving a notice from the Kozhikode police asking him to leave the country by April 27. Talking to Onmanorama, the elderly man — a Malayali by origin — turned emotional while explaining on the police notice over his Pakistani citizenship.

Hamsa had moved to Karachi, Pakistan, along with his brother to run a tea shop and returned to Kozhikode in 2007. Although he applied for Indian citizenship the same year, it was not granted. Since then, he had been residing in India on a Long Term Visa (LTV), which later expired. He subsequently approached the High Court of Kerala, which issued an order allowing him to continue living in the country.

The Kozhikode Rural District Police have ordered four Pakistani citizens, including Hamsa and three women to leave the country as per the central government's directive following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Notices were served to these four individuals on Friday and Saturday.

Apart from Hamsa, Khamarunnisa and her sister Asma from Vykkilassery near Vatakara, and another woman under the jurisdiction of Peruvannamuzhi police station are the other Kozhikode residents ordered to leave the country.

Hamsa expressed his desire to remain in India until his last breath and said he would take legal action against the order.

"This is the place where I was born, and I want to breathe my last here. I want to continue living on this soil. This is my only wish now," Hamsa told Onmanorama.

Hamsa, a cardiac patient, underwent heart surgery two years ago.

The only document he possesses as proof of his Indian origin is a certificate from Koyilandy Mappila School (now renamed as Koyilandy Mappila Vocational Higher Secondary School).

On Saturday morning, the Station House Officer of Koyilandy Police served him a notice asking him to leave India by April 27.

Khamarunnisa and her sister Asma were relocated in Karachi as their father was a businessman there. They returned to India in 1992. Initially, they stayed in Kannur. Currently, Khamarunnisa resides in Vykkilassery near Vatakara, and Asma is still in Kannur.

Ward member Revathi confirmed that Khamarunnisa had received the notice on Friday.