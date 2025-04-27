Kozhikode: The Kozhikode rural police have withdrawn the notices issued to three Pakistani nationals in the district, which had asked them to leave the country by April 27.

Explaining the withdrawal of exit orders, the police said they made the decision after observing that the three — a man and two women originally from Kozhikode — have been residing in the district for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puthanpuravalappil Hamsa (79) from Beach Road in Koyilandy, along with Khamarunnisa and her sister Asma from Vykkilassery near Vatakara, are the three Pakistani citizens who received the notices from the Kozhikode police on Friday and Saturday.

“We have decided to withdraw the notices served to the Pakistani citizens who are here under a long-term visa or have applied for a visa,” DYSP (Special Branch) V.V. Benny told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives from the Koyilandy police station reached Hamsa’s house and collected the notice around 9 pm on Saturday. Family members of Khamarunnisa and Asma also confirmed that the police had withdrawn the notices. The two sisters are currently in Kochi to complete the legal formalities for obtaining Indian citizenship.

Police asked the trio to leave the country according to a Central government directive issued in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack. The government of India suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals and asked all Pakistanis to leave the country after downgrading its diplomatic ties with the neighbouring nation.