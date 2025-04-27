Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday visited the family of N Ramachandran, the Kochi native killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The chief minister consoled Ramachandran's wife, Sheela, and children, Arathi and Aravind, at their home at Edappally.

The chief minister assured the grieving family that Kerala will be with them in their journey forward, an official statement said.

The chief minister commended the courage with which Ramachandran's daughter Arathi handled the situation and the way she expressed gratitude to those who helped her in the crisis. "May that courage continue to inspire the family to get over the days of grief," the CM said.

The chief minister also interacted with Ramachandran's son-in-law, Sarath, and daughter-in-law, Vineetha, and grandsons, Drupad and Kedar.

Ramachandran's last rites were held with full state honours on Thursday. The 65-year-old ex-NRI was gunned down by a terrorist at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.