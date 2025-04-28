Alappuzha: Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko appeared before the Alappuzha Excise office on Monday for interrogation after being served notices in connection with an ongoing hybrid cannabis case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action follows the arrest of Thasleema Sulthana, alias Christina (43), and her associate Firoz (26), who were caught on April 1 at a resort near Omanappuzha beach in Alappuzha with three kilograms of hybrid ganja worth ₹3 crore. During questioning, Thasleema allegedly confessed to supplying cannabis to several contacts in the film industry and named both actors.

After analysing digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats from Thasleema’s phone, the Excise Department issued notices to Bhasi and Chacko on April 23.

Also Read Hybrid ganja case: Actor Sreenath Bhasi withdraws anticipatory bail petition

Thasleema, a Kannur native residing in Chennai, reportedly ran a narcotics network with Firoz, targeting high-profile clients, particularly in the Malayalam film industry. Their operations were mainly based between Kochi and Alappuzha. Acting on intelligence inputs, officials tracked their communications before conducting the raid that led to their arrest. Meanwhile, Thasleema’s husband, Sultan Akbar Ali, was also arrested for his alleged involvement.

Though Sreenath Bhasi is not listed as an accused in the case, he had earlier moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, fearing arrest based on Thasleema’s claims. However, he withdrew the plea the same day. In his bail petition, Bhasi stated that he met Thasleema during a film shoot in Kozhikode, where she introduced herself as a fan. He claimed she later sent him a WhatsApp message offering cannabis, but he believed she was joking and did not pursue the conversation.

Shine Tom Chacko had earlier been arrested on April 21 for alleged drug use linked to a separate narcotics raid at a Kochi hotel, where he tried to flee. He was granted station bail after a nearly four-hour interrogation.