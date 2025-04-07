Kochi: Actor Sreenath Bhasi has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after an accused in a hybrid ganja case allegedly named him and actor Shine Tom Chacko as clients.

The Excise Department’s Special Investigation Team recently arrested Thasleema Sulthana, also known as Christina, and Firoz near Alappuzha with 3 kilograms of hybrid ganja, reportedly worth around Rs 3 crore.

Following the arrest, the Excise Deputy Commissioner stated that digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats, pointed to the involvement of certain film actors. Although Sreenath Bhasi has not been officially listed as an accused, he moved to the High Court fearing possible arrest and future implications in the case.

In his bail plea, Bhasi explained that he had received Christina's contact details during a film shoot in Kozhikode, where she introduced herself as a fan. Later, she contacted him and allegedly offered cannabis.

According to the actor, he assumed she was “trying to tease” him and ended the call. He further stated that she later sent him a WhatsApp message asking, “Do you need?”. Believing she was still joking, Bhasi claims he replied “wait” and did not continue the conversation.

(With Live Law Inputs)