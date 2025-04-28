Idukki: Rapper Vedan has been removed from a government program in Idukki following the seizure of ganja from his flat in Ernakulam. Vedan’s rap show, scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Vazthope, Cheruthoni, has been cancelled by the government. The performance was originally planned as part of the state government's fourth anniversary celebrations.

The announcement was made by Minister Roshy Augustine and the District Collector during a press conference held at Nedumkandam as part of the event preparations. Authorities stated that the decision was taken in light of the recent arrest of Hirandas Murali, popularly known as rapper Vedan, in connection with the ganja case.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja were confiscated from Vedan's apartment during a raid conducted by the Hill Palace police. Around nine people, including Vedan, were present at the apartment during the raid. The police conducted the raid based on a tip-off.

The raid at Vedan's residence coincided with Malayalam film actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi appearing before the Excise team probing the seizure of hybrid ganja worth around Rs 2 crore from a woman in Alappuzha earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman drug peddler, namely Taslima Sulthana, and her accomplice were arrested with ganja on April 2 by officials of the state Excise Department. She had reportedly named the two actors in her statement.