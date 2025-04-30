Ettumanoor police have arrested the husband and father-in-law of advocate and former panchayat president Jismol Thomas, who was found dead along with her two children in the Meenachil River.

Police took Jimmy and his father, Joseph, into custody after receiving evidence of sustained domestic abuse against Jismol. Police told Onmanorama that charges of abetment to suicide will be added against the accused. However, the FIR currently includes only Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred on April 15, when Jismol, a practising High Court lawyer and former president of Mutholy panchayat, allegedly jumped into the river with her daughters Neha (5) and Ponnu (1) from Kannamburakadavu in Peroor, around 1.30 pm. She had arrived at the spot on a scooter, parked it by the roadside, and leapt into the river from Pallikkunnukadavu near Arumanur. The location is known for its depth and strong currents.

Locals noticed the children being swept away about 50 metres downstream and managed to bring them to the shore. Jismol was found on the opposite bank. Although all three were rushed to the hospital, doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Her family had raised serious allegations against Jimmy and his household soon after the tragedy. According to Jismol’s father P K Thomas, Jimmy routinely subjected her to physical violence. He alleged that prolonged physical and psychological abuse led Jismol to take the extreme step.

He also claimed that Jimmy’s mother and sister had mentally harassed Jismol, and despite their financial stability, the family failed to provide her with basic necessities. The family believes a dispute at home shortly before the incident pushed her to suicide. They have demanded a thorough police investigation into the events leading to the deaths.

The autopsy report confirmed that Jismol died due to drowning. However, a vein in her hand had been slashed, and a wound was also found on her lower back. The report further revealed that she had poisoned her children before jumping into the river, as traces of disinfectant were detected in the children's bodies. Jismol, a native of Neerikkad in Ettumanoor, was widely known for her legal and public service work.