Kochi: Four students of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, who were arrested in March in a narcotics case, have been expelled. Anuraj R, 21, (mechanical engineering), Adityan, 20, (mechanical engineering); Abhiraj, 21, (automobile engineering); and Akash, 21, (chemical engineering), all final year students, were dismissed based on the report of an internal inquiry committee. Abhiraj is a former SFI leader and served as the college union general secretary, while Akash is a member of the KSU.

The panel, formed after the police action against the students, have recommended that they should be dismissed without further delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee also recommended that the accused students should not be issued a conduct certificate. In normal circumstances, even students expelled from an institute are issued a conduct certificate mentioning ‘satisfactory’. Two of the four students are still remanded.

The dismissal remains only a technical procedure since the students have already appeared for their examinations based on a court directive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internal committee has also suggested several measures to be implemented in the next academic year in connection with hostel admission. Former students will not be allowed to enter the campus during the celebrations. No celebrations like DJ parties will be allowed in closed halls.

Residents will not be allowed to bring their vehicles to the hostel. College Principal Dr Aiju Thomas told Onmanorama on Wednesday that a government order in this regard is already in place. The principal said the hostel and the premises have been brought fully under CCTV coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kalamassery polytechnic college came under the shadow of the narcotics case after around 2 kg of ganja was seized from two hostel rooms during a surprise raid in March.