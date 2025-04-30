The parents of Sukanth Suresh, the prime suspect in the death of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer at Thiruvananthapuram airport, turned up at the Chavakkad police station on Wednesday. Suresh and Geetha reached the station unaccompanied by any relatives or advocate.

The couple had been staying at the residence of a relative of Geetha’s in Chavakkad. According to police sources, they were reportedly staying alone, without Sukanth. Pettah police have been informed and are currently on their way to take them into custody. Sukanth’s parents are currently not named as accused in the case.

Meanwhile, a team from Thiruvananthapuram, who have been in pursuit of Sukanth, pasted a lookout notice on the compound wall of his residence in Edappal, Malappuram, in the presence of a local body member.

Earlier, a lookout circular had been issued to prevent him from fleeing abroad. Police also seized a mobile phone, two passbooks, a hard disk and an iPad from the rented house in Kochi where Sukanth was last known to be staying.

Sukanth, a native of Malappuram, faces charges including rape. On March 24, the IB officer was found dead on railway tracks after leaving work at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Her family alleged that the breakdown of her relationship with Sukanth, a former colleague, pushed her to take her own life. Following the incident, Sukanth and his family reportedly switched off their phones and went into hiding, police said.