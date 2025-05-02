Kozhikode: A fire broke out inside the casualty ward of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital around 8 pm on Friday, prompting an evacuation of more than 200 people from the area. The incident happened near the MRI scan section on the ground floor, reportedly triggered by a malfunction in a UPS system. No casualties or injuries have been reported, though several people complained of breathing difficulties due to the heavy smoke.

Fire and Rescue teams from Vellimadukkunnu and Beach stations, along with police personnel and volunteers, quickly responded and launched rescue operations. “The area was filled with thick smoke. Exhaust blowers are being used to clear it. All patients in the casualty have been safely evacuated,” said an official from the Vellimadukkunnu Fire Station. According to sources, a power outage happened around 7.20 pm.

Patients in critical condition were evacuated first, with at least 30 shifted to nearby private hospitals. Five patients were admitted to BMH Hospital, and three others to MIMS Hospital—two of whom, on ventilator support, were immediately moved to the ICU.

Ambulances from neighbouring units and hospitals rushed to the scene to assist with patient transfers. Meanwhile, some patients were relocated to the main block of the medical college.

Authorities suspect a short circuit may have caused the fire, though a definitive conclusion will follow a detailed investigation. All heads of departments at the medical college were summoned urgently.

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, North MLA Thottathil Ravindran, District Collector Snehil Kumar and Mayor Beena Philip reached the hospital to assess the situation firsthand. “The situation is under control. All the patients are safe,” Snehil Kumar told media.

Health minister orders probe

Health and Woman & Child Development Minister Veena George has ordered an immediate investigation into the fire at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The probe will be conducted by the Director of the Medical Education Department. The minister also instructed hospital authorities to ensure the safe relocation of all patients without causing them any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, MK Raghavan criticised the state government, alleging that the inadequate facilities at the Beach Hospital is forcing more patients to depend on the Medical College Hospital. Despite this increased burden, he said, the government has failed to appoint sufficient staff at the medical college. “None of the authorities had a clear understanding of what actually happened,” he alleged. He also noted that electricity in the affected area had not yet been restored.

Beena Philip said the Beach Hospital is prepared to accommodate more patients and that all necessary arrangements have been checked and ensured. “There is no cause for concern at this stage,” she added.