Palakkad: The health condition of the five-year-old boy, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur after accidentally drinking paint thinner kept at his home, has improved, and he is stable now, sources said.

Faisan, son of Jamshad from Choorakkode, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday in a critical condition.

"His wounds are healing and his condition is stable. I spoke to his mother this morning, and there is nothing to worry about. He could be discharged in two days," said K Komalakumari, Choorakkode ward member.

The incident happened after the child’s father, who is a painter, poured thinner into a soft drink bottle after returning from work. Mistaking it for juice, the child drank from the bottle and sustained severe burns to his mouth and lips.

The boy was immediately rushed to the Palakkad District hospital and then shifted to the private hospital in Thrissur.