Malappuram: A young woman was killed after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck on the Naripparambu highway near Ponnani in Malappuram district on Friday. Her husband sustained serious injuries. The deceased is Siya, a native of Kollam and the wife of Nikhil from Koodiyeri, Thalassery.

The accident occurred at Panthepalam in Thavanoor, along the Kuttippuram–Ponnani stretch of the newly constructed National Highway, around 6 am on Friday.

Rescuers had to break open the vehicle to extricate the couple. Traffic was disrupted on the National Highway following the accident.

Nikhil, who suffered severe injuries, was initially given first aid at Ponnani Taluk Hospital. He was later shifted to Edappal Hospital and subsequently referred to a private hospital in Kottakkal for specialized treatment.

Siya’s body is currently kept in the mortuary at Ponnani Taluk Hospital.