Malappuram: The United Democratic Front (UDF) has begun internal discussions on a potential political understanding with P V Anvar ahead of the upcoming Nilambur byelection. The deliberations took place at a UDF meeting in Kozhikode on Thursday.

The Nilambur assembly seat became vacant after Anvar resigned in January, following a prolonged fallout with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). Formerly an independent legislator aligned with the CPM, Anvar later launched the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), which was subsequently merged with the Trinamool Congress.

While no final decision has been made, UDF convener M M Hassan announced that Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has been given the mandate to hold consultations and determine the future course of action. “Satheesan will engage with the Congress high command and key political stakeholders in the state. A final decision will be taken within a week based on his recommendation,” Hassan said.

Anvar is reportedly eager to enter into a formal arrangement with the UDF. However, concerns within the Congress—particularly over Anvar's recent association with the Trinamool Congress, which has had uneasy ties with the party nationally—have created hesitation among some leaders.

As a possible alternative, the UDF is exploring a limited form of cooperation. Sources suggest a model similar to the one adopted with the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) may be considered—where the party collaborates electorally with the UDF without formal inclusion in the alliance.