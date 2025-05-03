Kozhikode: The unexpected fire jolted the Government Medical College here and plunged the entire area into chaos. But within moments, shock gave way to swift and decisive action. In an extraordinary display of courage, hospital staff risked their lives to evacuate patients to safety. What followed was an unprecedented rescue operation that unfolded in real time.

The three-hour-long mission began at 7.40 pm. and continued until around 10.20 pm, showcasing remarkable coordination among hospital staff, police, Fire and Rescue Services, the Health Department, district administration, ambulance drivers, public representatives, and residents.

The fire, which broke out in the newly constructed PMSY building of the Medical College Hospital — a structure known for its narrow corridors and inadequate safety systems — triggered widespread panic. As thick smoke quickly engulfed the building, hospital staff instructed bystanders and those accompanying patients to evacuate. Immediately afterwards, they began moving patients, one by one, to safer areas.

Soon, police and Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene. Meanwhile, emergency arrangements, including ICU beds, were swiftly prepared at various hospitals across the city.

Within minutes, hundreds of ambulances from all parts of the district began arriving at the hospital. Supported by local residents, hospital staff worked tirelessly to transfer patients into the ambulances, which then rushed them to other hospitals.

Patients were transferred to several facilities, including Iqraa, Meitra, Baby Memorial, Kottaparambu, the Cooperative Hospital, and Beach Hospital (Kozhikode Government General Hospital). Except for 30 patients, the rest were accommodated in other buildings within the Medical College campus.

Police seal off the building

Preliminary assessments by the police suggest the explosion may have originated from a short circuit in the UPS room. However, officials emphasised that the exact cause would be confirmed only after a thorough investigation. The affected building has been sealed, and a multi-agency inquiry is expected to begin today.

It happened so suddenly, says witness

Baiju, a native of Koyilandy, was at the ICU wing of the Medical College when smoke suddenly filled the building following a loud blast. He had brought his relative, Thankam, who suffered a head injury after a tree fell on her during Friday evening’s strong winds. She was bleeding profusely when they reached the hospital.

“Around 7.40 pm, just as the doctor was attending to her, there was a loud bang followed by thick smoke filling the area,” Baiju recalled. “She was immediately moved out of the building and shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital by ambulance.”