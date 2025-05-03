Kozhikode: Koduvally police on Saturday seized over ₹5 crore in unaccounted cash from two passengers travelling in a car from Karnataka. The accused, Raghavendra and Nijin Ahammed, were intercepted by the police during a routine vehicle check at Elettil Vattoli, near Thamarassery, around 10 am.

The police were conducting inspections as part of a drive to curb drug smuggling when they grew suspicious of a vehicle. Upon searching the car, officers found bundles of currency concealed in a hidden compartment. The duo failed to produce any valid documents to account for the cash.

The Koduvally police spent several hours counting the seized money. ''We were engaged in counting the cash recovered during the inspection. Further procedures will be carried out as per the legal provisions,'' a police officer at the Koduvally station said. A team led by Station Inspector KP Abhilash carried out the vehicle check. Authorities are now investigating the source of the cash and its intended recipient.