A seven-year-old girl from Kollam has been admitted to Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after contracting rabies despite receiving the vaccine.

Manorama News reported that the child developed a fever before the last dose of vaccine was to be taken.

The young girl was standing in front of her house when a stray dog attacked her a month ago. The child's mother told the media that they immediately rushed the child to the nearest Health Centre and later the Taluk hospital. The wound was cleaned and child was given vaccination.

The child was brought to SAT a few days ago after the young girl started complaining of fever.

Speaking to the media, SAT Superintendent S Bindu said that ineffectiveness of vaccines cannot be blamed for the "unfortunate" incident. The effectiveness of the vaccines are affected by the severity of the injury and the transmission rate of the infection, she added.

"When children are attcked by stray dogs, they usually sustain injuries in the head or other major parts of the body. When the dog's teeth comes directly in contact with the vein, there is direct transmission of the infection," the Superintendent said.

A few days ago, a six-year-old girl died of rabies despite being vaccinated in Malappuram.





