Thiruvananthapuram: One person was killed when the autorickshaw he was travelling in collided with a car at Pattom in the early hours of Sunday. Manorama News reported that a speeding car collided with an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler. The deceased is Sivakumar alias Suni, a concrete worker from Mangattukadavu, Thirumala.

Four others injured in the accident are currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Medical College police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials suspect that drunk driving by the car’s driver may have caused the accident. Liquor bottles were also found inside the car.

People who took part in the rescue operation told Manorama News that the accident occurred around 3.30 am.

"Four or five men in an inebriated state were travelling in the car. The car's over-speeding led to the accident. The autorickshaw driver was charred to death on the spot as the vehicle caught fire. A man and woman travelling on the two-wheeler were also injured," an elderly man said.

Visuals aired by Manorama News showed the autorickshaw completely gutted in the fire.

Another man who witnessed the rescue operation told Manorama News that the woman who was a pillion rider of the two-wheeler sustained burns from the autorickshaw fire.

More details are awaited.