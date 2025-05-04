Thiruvananthapuram: A father stabbed his son to death in Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night. Manoj (29) was stabbed with a knife by his father Vijayan (57) during a heated argument.

Both of them were daily wage labourers. Neyyardam police officials said that Vijayan will be apprehended soon.

According to officials, there was an ongoing dispute regarding property between the two. On Saturday night, the two men engaged in an argument while intoxicated, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, Vijayan stabbed his youngest son's chest with a knife.

Manoj's mother Molly and elder brother were present in the house at the time of the incident.