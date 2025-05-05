Thiruvananthapuram: The Pathanamthitta police on Monday took an Akshaya staff member in custody in connection with the forged NEET hall ticket found at an examination centre in Pathanamthitta.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old was taken into custody from Thykkavu in Pathanamthitta for allegedly attempting to write the NEET examination with a fake admit card. 

The police said that the admit card carried the name 'Jithu'—the student in custody—in the main section, but the self-declaration bore the details of another candidate named Abhiram, who was assigned a centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the police interrogation, the student said that he received the forged hall ticket from an Akshaya Centre in Neyyatinkara, Thiruvananthapuram. Officials added that a female staff member at the centre allegedly sent the document to his mother's phone via WhatsApp.

