Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to social media personality Santhosh Varkey, alias Arattannan, who was booked for making derogatory remarks about women in the film industry.

The Ernakulam North Police arrested him following a complaint filed by Malayalam actor Ansiba, who alleged that Varkey made obscene and defamatory remarks about women in cinema through his social media platforms. He was booked under Sections 75(3), 75(1)(iv), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Varkey’s counsel informed the court that he had been in judicial custody for the past 11 days and submitted that the police had not sought his custodial interrogation during that time.

Justice M B Snehalatha noted that the prosecution did not insist on custodial interrogation and granted bail, adding that Varkey must refrain from making any derogatory remarks on social media while out on bail.

According to the complaint, Varkey posted a sexually offensive comment on Facebook on the night of April 20, claiming that “women in the film industry are prostitutes.” The comment quickly went viral and drew widespread condemnation for its sweeping and defamatory portrayal of women actors. A formal complaint was filed on April 25 at the office of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) in Ernakulam. After recording her statement, the complainant appeared before North Police Station Inspector Jijin Joseph around 12.30 pm for further proceedings.

Ansiba said that the remarks not only amounted to defamation but also caused deep mental anguish to women in the industry, adding that they were both personally hurtful and damaging to the dignity of women in cinema.