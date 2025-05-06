Kochi: The Kochi Bench of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has annulled a controversial order that prematurely transferred over 300 government higher secondary teachers before the completion of the General Transfer proceedings. The transfer order, issued by the Director of Higher Secondary Education on March 11, had directed the relocation of 310 teachers across the state.

In its judgment, the Tribunal Bench comprising Justice C K Abdul Raheem and Administrative Member P K Keshavan directed the immediate commencement of the General Transfer proceedings for higher secondary teachers for the academic year 2025–26. The Tribunal also instructed that the process be completed in a time-bound manner.

The verdict was delivered after jointly considering petitions filed by teachers who had been declared “excess” due to declining student numbers, as well as nearly 100 others who were forcefully transferred to distant districts to make room for them.

The Tribunal observed that the transfer order, issued during the annual examination period and just ahead of the formal call for General Transfer applications, was inappropriate. The move, now confirmed by the Tribunal to be procedurally flawed, had sparked widespread protest among the teachers.

KAT further directed that the new transfer process should set aside existing disputes regarding the determination of sanctioned posts and ensure that all eligible petitioners are given a fair opportunity. The General Transfer should be carried out based on a centralised assessment of vacancies, the order stated.

In a strongly worded rebuke, the Tribunal criticised the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)—the agency assigned to provide technical support for the General Transfer process—for overstepping its mandate. Instead of limiting itself to offering technical assistance, the agency’s CEO had directly intervened in administrative matters and issued circulars. The Tribunal took particular exception to the CEO’s statement before the Bench, asserting that those already transferred would not be eligible for the upcoming General Transfer—a stance the Tribunal described as administrative overreach.

The KAT has directed that a copy of the order be forwarded to the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary for necessary action. During the hearing, petitioners argued that the arbitrary transfers had disrupted the rights of senior teachers who had applied for preferred postings.