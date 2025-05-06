Idukki: A Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) driver was found dead by the roadside near Pullikkanam along the Kanjirappally-Vagamon road. The deceased has been identified as MK Jijimon (54), a native of Myalakkulam, Thirumarady in Koothattukulam.

His body was discovered on Monday by the roadside with his car parked nearby and the engine still running. A bottle suspected to contain poison was also recovered form the scene, the Kanjar Police said.

Jijimon had been working as a driver with the KSEB Moolamattom Generation Division for over 15 years and was currently posted at the Muvattupuzha office. His body has been kept at the Thodupuzha District Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to the family following post-mortem procedures.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide based on preliminary findings and have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.