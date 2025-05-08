The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI will pronounce the verdict in the Nanthancode quadruple murder case on Thursday.

The case pertains to Cadell Jensen Raja, then 29 years old, who stood trial for the brutal murders of his parents, Prof Raja Thankam (60) and Dr Jean Padma (58), his sister Caroline (26), and his aunt Lalitha (70). The bodies were found at house number 117 in Baines Compound, near Cliff House on April 5, 2017.

According to officials, Cadell used a hatchet to kill the four victims and later burnt their bodies in the bathroom. Initially, the accused, who had returned from Australia, told the police that the deaths occurred while he was experimenting with astral projection. However, he later changed his statement and admitted to committing the murders following a family dispute.

While doctors testified that Cadell’s mental state was severely impaired, the police stated in the charge sheet that the murders were premeditated. Cadell was subsequently admitted to a psychiatric care centre and remains in custody.