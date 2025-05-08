New Delhi: The AICC has appointed Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph as the new KPCC president, replacing K Sudhakaran. Adoor Prakash has been named the new UDF convener.

PC Vishnunath, AP Anilkumar, and Shafi Parambil have been appointed as the new working presidents of the KPCC. Sudhakaran will be a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

Meanwhile, the current UDF convener, MM Hassan, and working presidents Kodikunnil Suresh, TN Prathapan, and T Siddique have been relieved of their posts.

During a meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on Friday, Sudhakaran was informed that he was likely to be replaced by either Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony or Sunny Joseph.