Thiruvananthapuram: The new leaders of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will assume their posts at a function to be held at Indira Bhavan, the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, at 9.30 am on Monday.

Prior to the takeover, the designated KPCC president Sunny Joseph will visit the memorials to former chief ministers K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy at Thrissur and Puthuppally respectively along with A P Anil Kumar, Shafi Parambil and P C Vishnunath, the new working presidents, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party leaders who will attend Monday’s takeover ceremony include All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, outgoing KPCC president K Sudhakaran MP, former KPCC chiefs, and presidents of various district congress committees (DCCs).

KPCC has decided to conduct a simple ceremony, avoiding celebrations, considering the tensions on the Indo-Pak border.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘A smooth change of guard’

Meanwhile, outgoing chief Sudhakaran stated in Kannur that the change of guard in the state unit of the Congress is taking place in a congenial atmosphere. “Certain minor issues exist in the Congress. However, the party has always solved its problems. Moreover, the unity currently prevailing in the party has never been witnessed in the recent past. We are engaged in efforts to preserve this unity, and there are no concerns or apprehensions in the matter,” he said.

Referring to his nomination as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Sudhakaran said that he has to follow the party's orders to function at the national level. “I will go to any corner of the world for the sake of the Congress. Isn’t that my responsibility? How can I claim to be a partyman otherwise?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party strongman and MP from Kannur also said that bringing down Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s government in the next Assembly elections is still part of his agenda. “I will continue the fight against Pinarayi. We will defeat the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the elections. It is my word, and I am always happy,” he added.