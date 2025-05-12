The expert committee appointed by the state government following the fire outbreak at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, is likely to submit the report this week. A high-level committee of doctors was initially constituted to investigate the issues faced regarding the treatment of patients due to the explosion and smoke that occurred in the UPS room adjacent to the Emergency Department on May 2 in the PMSSY Block of GMC, Kozhikode.

In addition to this committee, the Government also formed a committee under the Chairmanship of Sub Collector, Kozhikode to examine all the matters connected with the event and furnish report to the Government in line with the Hospital Safety guidance issued by the KSDMA.

The committee included the following members.

i) The District Town Planner, Kozhikode

ii) The Executive Engineer, PWD (Electronics ) Kozhikode

iii) The Executive Engineer, PWD (Civil ), Kozhikode

iv) The Executive Engineer, PWD (Electrical), Kozhikode

v) The Deputy Chief Electrical Inspector, Kozhikode

vi) The District Fire Officer, Kozhikode

vii) District Hazard Analyst, DDMA, Kozhikode.

The committee was directed to look into battery and UPS details like the manufacturing year of the battery, whether the battery was the cause of the fire, date of last maintenance of the UPS and battery systems. Environmental and Safety Conditions were also probed, like the nature of materials stored around the battery and UPS – any flammable or hazardous items, and the availability and functionality of emergency ventilation in the room.

It was also directed to do a fire spread analysis, including the path and manner in which the fire spread within the premises, hospital fire safety preparedness, availability of a hospital safety plan, date of the last mock drill conducted, regulatory and maintenance compliance, etc. A fire broke out inside the casualty ward of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital around 8 pm on May 2, forcing the evacuation of more than 200 people from the area.