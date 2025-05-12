Thiruvananthapuram: Peravoor MLA Adv. Sunny Joseph has taken charge as the new president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at an event held at Indira Bhavan, the KPCC headquarters, on Monday. Outgoing president K Sudhakaran formally handed over the charge to Joseph at the function, which was inaugurated by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, along with Opposition leader VD Satheesan, senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Kodikunnil Suresh, also attended the event.

In his farewell speech, Sudhakaran said he had achieved significant milestones as KPCC president and highlighted the increase in the party’s vote share in the assembly, Lok Sabha and panchayat elections.

“I’m happy and proud as I complete my term as KPCC president,” he said. He also vowed to continue his fight against the CPM.

He added that he would like to entrust the implementation of his dream project—the Congress Unit Committees—to his successor, Sunny Joseph.

“ I’m very happy for Sunny. He had worked for me since his early days as a Congress activist. I had visited his growth as a political leader,” said Sudhakaran.

Addressing the event, KC Venugopal said that AICC named Sudhakaran as the permanent invitee to the CWC, recognising his contributions to the party.

MLA PC Vishnunath, MP Shafi Parambil, and MLA AP Anil Kumar assumed office as working presidents, while MP Adoor Prakash took charge as the UDF convener.

Sunny Joseph will fly to Delhi tomorrow for a meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

It was on May 8 that AICC announced the major reshuffle in KPCC.

On May 4, Sudhakaran had dismissed reports of AICC’s plans to rejig the KPCC before the Nilambur bypoll during an interview with Manorama News. However, the High Command made a surprising move by naming Sunny Joseph as the new KPCC chief on May 8.