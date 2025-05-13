Bengaluru: A one-year-old child died and several were injured after a car carrying a Malayali family was run over by a bus following a crash on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Channapatna. The deceased is Carlo Joe Kurian (1), son of Kannur native Athul from Kelakam.

Carlo's mother Aleena (33), elder brother Steve (3), Aleena's mother Retty (57), and relatives Aaron (14), Alfin (16), and the car driver Antony (27) sustained injuries and are admitted to the St John's Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru.

The accident occurred at 4 am on Monday while the family was returning to Bengaluru from Kannur. Their car lost control on a waterlogged section of the road, crashed into a divider, and overturned. While Antony, the car driver, was trying to save the trapped passengers from the vehicle, a private bus heading towards Bengaluru crashed into the car. Carlo, who was thrown out of the car during the crash, died on the spot.

Athul and Aleena, who work in Bengaluru, reside in Huskuru near Electronic City. At the time of the accident, Athul was in Bengaluru. Aleena was returning from her hometown when the crash occurred.