The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District & Sessions Court - VI Judge Vishnu K on Tuesday will hear arguments on the sentencing of Cadell Jeansen Raja, the sole accused in the Nanthancode quadruple murder case. Raja was found guilty of murdering four people, including his parents and sister, on Monday.

The quantum of sentence is expected to be pronounced today if the hearing begins by noon. The prosecution has relied on forensic and circumstantial evidence to seek the maximum penalty of capital punishment.

The incident took place on April 5 and 6 2017, when Cadell Jeansen Raja's parents, Prof Raja Thankam (60) and Dr Jean Padma (58), his sister Caroline (26), and his aunt Lalitha (70), were found brutally murdered at house number 117 in Baines Compound, near Cliff House.

According to officials, Cadell used a hatchet to kill the four victims and later burned the bodies of three in the bathroom. One body was found wrapped in bed sheets inside the house. After committing the murders, the accused fled to Chennai. However, police nabbed him on April 10.