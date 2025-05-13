Kottayam: A massive fire broke out at the Beverages Corporation warehouse in Pulikeezhu in Thiruvalla here on Tuesday, Manorama News reported. The fire was followed by an explosion at the corporation’s production unit.

Nearly seven fire force units have reached the spot and are working to contain the blaze. The warehouse has been completely destroyed, according to the report.

The fire broke out around 5:30 pm. Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

A worker at the warehouse told Manorama News that electrical work was underway at the facility and the wiring was being redone. "Some portions of the wiring were removed. That may have caused the fire," he said. The unit produces the ‘Jawan’ brand of liquor and stored the spirit used in its production.