Pathanamthitta: BEVCO MD Harshita Attalluri said the loss is estimated at ₹10 crore after a massive fire broke out at the Beverages Corporation warehouse in Pulikeezhu, Thiruvalla, on Tuesday night.

Around 45,000 cases stored at the godown were destroyed in the blaze. “Each case contained one litre. Hence, the amount is estimated to be between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore,” Harshita said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that BEVCO would rely on the police investigation to determine the cause. “The police will look into why this took place, and we will support them every step of the way,” she said.

The fire broke out around 8 pm at the warehouse located near the Travancore Sugar Factory in Kadapra grama panchayat. No casualties were reported, as the unit is situated away from residential areas and most employees had left by the time the incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.