Pathanamthitta: BEVCO MD Harshita Attalluri said the loss is estimated at ₹10 crore after a massive fire broke out at the Beverages Corporation warehouse in Pulikeezhu, Thiruvalla, on Tuesday night.

Around 45,000 cases stored at the godown were destroyed in the blaze. “Each case contained one litre. Hence, the amount is estimated to be between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore,” Harshita said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that BEVCO would rely on the police investigation to determine the cause. “The police will look into why this took place, and we will support them every step of the way,” she said.

The fire broke out around 8 pm at the warehouse located near the Travancore Sugar Factory in Kadapra grama panchayat. No casualties were reported, as the unit is situated away from residential areas and most employees had left by the time the incident occurred.