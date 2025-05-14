The Bar Council of Kerala has disbarred Advocate Beyline Das from practising law following allegations that he assaulted a junior lawyer in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the Trivandrum Bar Association suspended Das over accusations that he physically assaulted a junior female advocate. The police have filed a case against him under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the BNS.

Following his suspension, the Trivandrum Bar Association sent a report requesting further disciplinary action against Das. In response, the State Bar Council initiated suo motu disciplinary proceedings against the advocate and issued a show-cause notice.

The Council has also received complaints from both the female lawyer and the Bar Association. Das has been barred from practising law until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings.

(With Live Law Inputs)