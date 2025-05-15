Kochi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday suspended two of its personnel with immediate effect for the murder of a man in a road rage incident. In a statement issued by the CISF Airport South Zone Headquarters, officials confirmed that a senior officer would lead an internal inquiry.

The force stated that strict disciplinary action would follow based on the findings of the investigation. The Nedumbassery police arrested one accused at the airport, while the other was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly. Both personnel were charged with murder.

The deceased was Ivin Gijo (24), a resident of Thuravoor and an employee of CAFS, a company that supplies food to the airport. According to the FIR registered by the Nedumbassery Airport police, Ivin's car scraped against a vehicle driven by the CISF personnel at Nayathode on Wednesday night.

The minor collision led to an argument. As Ivin stood in front of their car during the confrontation, the personnel allegedly rammed the vehicle into him. Ivin fell on the bonnet of the vehicle in the impact. As he held onto the bonnet, the accused dragged him for some distance.