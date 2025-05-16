Pathanamthitta: A 40-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Vadaserikkara on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Joby Alexander, a native of Ranni.



His body was found lying in a pool of blood inside the house of his relative, Reji. The Ranni police are questioning Reji in connection with the incident.

“We were informed of the incident by 7 am today. Reji informed the panchayat member of the same. The inquest procedures are beginning and the FIR will be filed shortly,” said the Ranni Station House Officer told Onmanorama.

Police suspect the incident may have been the result of an altercation during a drunken stupor. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the death.