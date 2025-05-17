Idukki: In a dramatic rescue operation, a 23-year-old youth who fell into a gorge 70-feet down from the Kottappara viewpoint close to Vannappuram was saved by the Thodupuzha Fire Force early on Sturday.



The survivor, Samson George from Arakathottam in Vannappuram, was visiting the viewpoint with two friends when he slipped and fell around 3.30 am. His friends immediately alerted the Vannappuram Police Station.

Following the alert, police and fire force personnel swung into action. By 3.45 am, a team from the Thodupuzha Fire Force reached the site and undertook a 1-km trek through a narrow path to access the accident spot.

Using ropes, the rescue team descended the steep cliff to reach Samson. Additional personnel anchored themselves about 40 feet down the slope to assist. The injured youth was then lifted back up with the help of a rescue net.

Samson, who sustained injuries to his hands, legs, and body due to abrasions and impact, was admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha. His condition is being evaluated, and further tests will determine the extent of his injuries, said Thodupuzha Assistant Fire Station Officer K. Jaffer Khan.

The rescue operation was led by Senior Fire and Rescue Officer PT Alexander and included fire officers Vipin A Thankappan, Anil Narayanan, Shibin Gopi, S Sharath, TK Vinod, KR Pramod, Vipin James, CS Aby, B Ashiq, and PK Shaji.

