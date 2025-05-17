Malappuram: The Forest Department's search for the tiger that mauled a man to death and devoured his body at Kalikavu entered its second day on Saturday. Speaking to Manorama News, Divisional Forest Officer, Nilambur South Dhanik Lal stated that the operation would continue until the big cat is located and captured. However, he added that there is currently no evidence of the animal's presence, as neither the camera traps nor thermal scanners have captured any crucial information.

"Yesterday, we conducted a search over a wide area of the forest. Locations were identified using Google Maps and geo-tagging methods. We are now examining footage from 50 camera traps. So far, no visuals of the tiger on the prowl have been found," said the DFO.

"Kalikavu is very close to the forest range. We plan to clear shrubs and thickets near residential areas after discussions with local representatives. The tiger likely has a hideout close to the village, so we're trying to track it using drones and other advanced methods," he added.

A local resident echoed the official's concerns about the tiger's hideout. He warned that the tiger could return at any moment, having developed a taste for human flesh and blood. "Villagers cannot sleep peacefully unless the Forest Department captures the tiger," he said.

A 60-member team of forest personnel, led by Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr Arun Zachariah, is deployed for the operation. Forest personnel equipped with tranquilliser guns, drones and thermal scanners are carrying out the search from Friday. Two kumki elephants-Kunchu and Surendran are also deployed at the spot.

On Thursday, 50-year-old Abdul Gafoor was attacked and dragged into the forest by the tiger while he and a friend were on their way to do rubber-tapping work.

Gafoor's badly mauled body was later found about 200 meters inside the forest, according to his friend and forest officials. His autopsy report revealed that he died of excessive bleeding from the wounds.

The incident sparked a protest in the area. Demonstrators initially refused to allow the body to be removed until authorities assured them of compensation, a job for the victim's family, and the capture of the tiger.