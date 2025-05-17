Malappuram: In a major development in the operation launched by the Forest Department to capture the tiger that killed a rubber-tapping worker in Kalikavu, camera traps installed in the forest have recorded an image of the big cat. With this, forest personnel will be able to identify the animal and confirm its location using advanced methods, including thermal scanners and drones.

Speaking to the media, Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Arun Zacharia, who leads the 60-member team, said that tracking is ongoing.

“The image of the tiger recorded on the camera trap was matched with our database. It is confirmed that the tiger is from the Silent Valley forest,” said Dr. Zacharia.

He added that kumki elephants (trained captive elephants used in such operations) will be taken to the spot only after confirming the tiger’s exact location.

The forest personnel deployed for the search headed to the spot where the tiger’s presence was detected.

Nilambur South Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanik Lal confirmed that the tiger was spotted near the area where the rubber-tapping worker’s body was found.

“We had installed all 50 cameras close to the location where the man’s body was found. According to reports, the tiger is still roaming in the area. The mission to track it is continuing,” said the DFO.

He added that a team of 100 forest officials has been deployed in the area for night patrolling.

DFO transferred

Amid the operation, the Forest Department has transferred Nilambur South DFO Dhanik Lal to the Thiruvananthapuram headquarters. His transfer is likely to affect the operation, as he was leading it. Speaking to Manorama News, Dhanik Lal said he had not yet received the transfer order.

Meanwhile, Dr. Arun Zacharia and Wandoor MLA AP Anil Kumar also opined that the DFO’s transfer will impact the operation.

The Forest Department launched the mission to capture the tiger after a 50-year-old man was mauled to death by the big cat on Thursday. In response to public protests on the day, forest officials installed 50 camera traps to track the animal. On Friday, a 60-member Rapid Response Team of the Forest Department was deployed to trace the wild animal. Thermal scanners and drones are used in the forest search operation.