Kozhikode: A major fire broke out at the Calicut Fashion Bazaar, a textile showroom near the Mofussil Bus Stand in Kozhikode, around 5 pm on Sunday.

The blaze gutted the second and third floors of the three-storey building, formerly known as Calicut Textiles, that belongs to the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. One side of the bus stand complex has also been consumed by the flames.

Fire and rescue teams from the Beach, Meenchandha, and Vellimadukunnu fire stations rushed to the scene and are working to douse the fire. A fire unit from the Calicut Airport has also reached the site.

All shop employees and customers were safely moved out. Efforts are underway to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings

The fire, which involves textile products, has proven difficult to extinguish. Traffic regulations are in place following the incident, and vehicles are being diverted.

Speaking to the media at the site, Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said that the focus is on containing the flames and to ensure that the fire does not spread to other shops.

Singh said that 7-8 fire engine units are being deployed. "We have also called units from Malappuram," he added.

Forests and Wildlife Minister A K Saseendran told reporters that firefighting efforts are in full swing. "Everyone should cooperate with the Fire department personnel. The public is requested to move away from the area," he added.