Kasaragod: That Jisha Mol, a student of Government High School, Kasaragod cleared the recent Kerala SSLC (Class 10) exam with ‘A plus’ grade in nine subjects and ‘A’ in one, was nothing exceptional for the teachers of her school. Even though she had ‘A plus’ in all subjects, except physics. Because she is a prodigy.

But when she became a star at a training programme organised for around 100 teachers from various schools on methods to improve the academic standards of students belonging to special categories, she turned heads. The reason? Jisha Mol is visually challenged and achieved her admirable results by studying the lessons entirely by hearing them.

Jisha Mol’s success story was described at the training programme by BRC special educator Philomena John and it was a matter of pride also for C K Madanan, Jisha Mol’s class teacher, who was among the participants.

Philomena John, who taught social science, told the teachers that Jisha Mol has indeed set an exceptional example of grasping lessons by hearing in the class and over the phone, and later performing well in the examinations. Philomena John also had supported Jisha Mol in her studies.

Visually-impaired students are given an exemption in drawing maps and graphs in the exam. However, Jisha Mol was firm that she would draw them. There was a question on drawing India’s map in the SSLC exam, which Jisha Mol answered with the help of the scribe. However, in physics, questions for 16 marks were entirely on figures, where students had to mark various parts of motors and other devices. Jisha Mol attempted to answer those questions also. She has applied for revaluation of her physics answer paper and is expecting ‘A plus’ in that subject too.

Jisha Mol’s favourite subject is chemistry and she is planning to join the computer science course in higher secondary (class 11). After class 12, she dreams of an admission to an NIT or IIT.

Active in extracurricular activities too, Jisha Mol was a member of the Kerala team in the special national championships for football, cricket and chess. She also won the first place in 100 m, long jump and shot put in the paralympics. Jisha Mol’s yet another achievement is competing in story writing, classical music and poetry events in the state special schools’ arts festival.

She is the daughter of K Satheesan, a daily wager, and Rajitha, a domestic help, who reside at Kanakappady, Baradukka, in Badiadka of Kasaragod district.