Aluva: Subash, the father of three-year-old Kalyani, who was murdered by her own mother, claimed that his wife, the accused, had attacked their two children two months ago.

Speaking to Manorama News, Subash confirmed that he had taken Sandhya to a psychiatrist after she hit their child on the head with a torch. He said the doctor clarified that she was not suffering from any mental illness.

"Two months ago, she left for her home with my two children. She had taken a knife and a torch with her. After reaching her home, she attacked the children. Panicked by this, her mother brought both children back to my home," Subash recalled.

"Yesterday, she left home after cooking food for me. There were no issues between us. My father is hospitalised and on a ventilator. So I was busy with paperwork related to his ESI claim. After returning home, I fell asleep. Then Sandhya’s mother contacted me and told me that Kalyani was missing. I immediately filed a complaint with the police," said Subash.

He claimed that he never punished or scolded either of his children.

However, Subash rejected Sandhya’s family's allegations of domestic violence. He alleged that Sandhya’s mother and sister influenced her to turn against him.

Kalyani went missing while travelling to her mother’s home in Moozhikkulam. Further investigation revealed that her mother had killed her. Sandhya, who is currently in police custody, will be booked for murder, the police confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kalyani’s post-mortem examination will be conducted today at the Aluva Taluk Hospital.