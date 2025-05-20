Thiruvananthapuram: Though the suspension of a police sub-inspector has brought some measure of relief, R Bindu, the Dalit woman who endured mental harassment at the Peroorkada police station after being falsely accused of theft, has demanded further action against other officers involved in the episode.

Bindu also plans to lodge a formal complaint against Omana Daniel, the house owner, who had lodged the false theft case against her. Despite the missing gold chain being recovered from her own house later, Omana has not yet offered a basic apology, Bindu said.

The incident has taken a heavy emotional toll on Bindu. “I was on the verge of ending my life. I want to live now only if I receive justice,” she said, recounting the mental trauma she endured. The police hurled abuses and issued threats throughout the night, she said. She credits her family’s support for helping her regain emotional stability.

She has now filed complaints with both the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief, seeking justice.

Police Lapses

Bindu’s case has exposed multiple procedural violations:

The police assumed her guilt without verifying whether a theft had even occurred. They failed to inspect the house or the location from where the jewellery was allegedly missing. As per law, women should not be detained at police stations at night and in case of recording their arrest, permission should be obtained from the magistrate. However, Bindu was made to stand at the station overnight without any such procedure being followed. Family members must be informed if someone is taken into custody. In Bindu’s case, her family was kept in the dark even after nightfall and she was not allowed to attend phone calls from her children. The police displayed undue zeal by taking Bindu to her residence at 9 pm without obtaining any formal statement or evidence indicating that the jewellery was in her possession Bindu was denied food for 20 hours , a basic right even granted to the most hardened criminals.

"Complaint not ignored": P. Sasi

P Sasi, the political secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, denied allegations that he had disregarded Bindu’s complaint. “The complaint was taken seriously and recommendations were made for inquiry and action against the police officers involved,” he said.

"Withdraw case, provide compensation": KPCC President

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph visited Bindu on Monday and condemned the police for filing a false case against her. “The FIR must be quashed and action should be taken against two other police officers accused of harassing her,” he said, also demanding compensation for Bindu and calling for the Chief Minister’s direct intervention.

Sunny further criticised the CM’s office, calling it a serious lapse that Bindu’s complaint had initially been dismissed by the political secretary.

Human Rights Commission steps in

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case in response to reports that a Dalit woman was mentally harassed by police for over 20 hours. Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed that a probe be conducted into the episode by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent or Assistant Commissioner from outside the Thiruvananthapuram district.

The commission has mandated that Bindu’s statement be recorded in the presence of a woman lawyer and a report be submitted within one month.

PK Sreemathy edits social media post

In Kannur, CPM Central Committee member PK Sreemathy made corrections to a social media post that had sparked controversy. Initially, Sreemathy welcomed the suspension of the sub-inspector and demanded action against others who insulted Bindu. However, the post was later interpreted as a call for an investigation against P Sasi, following Bindu’s allegation that he had insulted her when she sought help.

With the post being subjected to various interpretations and garnering comments in his direction , Sreemathy amended the post, emphasising her call for action against the police personnel involved. Sasi, meanwhile, reiterated that he had indeed acted on Bindu’s complaint and directed for appropriate inquiry.