Kollam: A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death near Thumpamanthody, close to Karakunnu, in Kollam on Tuesday night. The deceased Sujin, a resident of Madathara, was attacked by a five-member gang, allegedly over previous enmity. Anandu, a friend who was with Sujin at the time, was also stabbed and is currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.



According to police, a verbal altercation had broken out earlier between Sujin and the attackers. The assault took place while Sujin and Anandu were returning home on a bike after playing a game of carrom with friends. The gang blocked their bike and stabbed Sujin in the stomach and Anandu in the back. Based on information provided by Anandu, three suspects have been taken into custody.