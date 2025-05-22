Wayanad: A seven-member expert committee constituted by the Union Ministry to study the growing incidents of man-animal conflict in Wayanad concluded the visit on Thursday.

According to the forest department, the team conducted field studies and surveys and identified possible threats. The team will submit a comprehensive report on the current situation and the way ahead. The team will also conduct a viability study of the project submitted by the state government to reduce human-animal conflict.

The committee comprised Anil Bharadwaj, former PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests), Kerala, Sanjai Srivastava, former PCCF, Tamil Nadu, Ajai Mishra, former PCCF, Karnataka, and other experts Rajesh Kalva, Dr Boominathan, Ankul Natha and Dr Anju Mathew George, who were linked to various research organisations.

Deputy Wildlife Warden A Shajna, who is in charge of Wayanad Wildlife Warden, told Onmanorama that the team appointed by the centre to assess the intensity of human-animal conflict visited Wayanad first, considering the higher number of cases reported from the district in the recent past. The team would also visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. "The state would get more funds if the committee ratifies the report submitted by the state soon," she added.

The team visited Muthanga Forest Range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday for a field study and also discussed with forest department officials on the challenges faced during the protection of forests. The top forest officials, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) T Uma, Wayanad Wildlife warden Varun Daliya, Deputy Forest Conservator Sooraj Ben and assistant wildlife wardens Sanjay Kumar and Muthanga Range officer C Kannan, among others, were present. The team is expected to submit the report this month itself.