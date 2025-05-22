Every morning, kids troop along the paddy fields towards a sprawling land at Kanjikuzhy in Kerala's Alappuzha district. For the next few hours, they try out a variety of play equipment. Just as they feel bored, they try fishing, aim at mangoes, and go kayaking. The smarter ones get to taste raw mangoes with salt and spice, and then they go kayaking. The activity repeats with a different group in the evening.

All this happens on 1.5 acres of ancestral land owned by a retired Kerala police official at Kanjikuzhy in Alappuzha. V Raju, who retired from service as a Sub-Inspector in May 2024 after 31 years of service, converted the land into a vibrant and free recreational space for village children. He opened the play area to the public in April this year, just as schools shut down for summer vacation.

Entry is completely free, and children and their families can freely enter the compound, which lies adjacent to Raju's house. The park now serves as a haven for leisure and outdoor activities in a region where such facilities are scarce and often far away.

Children playing at Raju's park in Alappuzha. Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/ Manorama.

Children aged between 2.5 and 15 years frequent the park, usually arriving around 7.30 am. "I noticed a growing trend of children withdrawing indoors and becoming glued to mobile phones, especially after COVID. This is my humble attempt to bring them back to nature,” Raju says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, Raju began by cleaning half-a-kilometre stretch of roadside near his home. He, along with his wife Manju, removed garbage and planted flowers. Neighbours soon joined, replicating the idea around their homes. Motivated by the collective effort, Raju began transforming his land—fencing the area, painting trees, and setting up various play equipment. He spent nearly ₹1 lakh on the overall development.

To help children cool off during the hot summer months, Raju has installed ten sprinklers on a 10-metre-high coconut tree. Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/ Manorama.

The park is surrounded by paddy fields on three sides. A refreshing breeze sweeps the area throughout the day. There are swings, a monkey bar, and a 20-foot-high rope ladder. There's even a see-saw and creatively built seating made from old scooter and bicycle parts. “We often make play structures using scrap materials, and I also teach the children how to recycle waste into something useful,” Raju says.

A mango tree within the compound is a popular attraction. Raju shows the kids how to dislodge mangoes by throwing small wooden pieces. The mangoes are then enjoyed on the spot with a mix of salt and chilli powder. “They aren’t allowed to take them home, but they can eat as much as they want here,” he adds. He also teaches tree-climbing, attaching wooden steps for girls and ropes for boys.

Children playing at Raju's park in Alappuzha. Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/ Manorama.

The property has a stream running through it. Raju has placed a net at the entry point to trap plastic and other waste, which he later hands over to the Haritha Karma Sena. A fish trap is also set up, allowing him to teach children traditional fish-catching methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the major attractions is a 30-metre-long manmade stream, originally dug for fish farming but later repurposed for kayaking. “We have a single-seater kayak, and the 4-metre-deep stream offers an excellent workout,” says Raju. The kayaking sessions are limited to a few hours a day and now attract not just kids but also eight adults, including men and women in their forties, who are learning the sport.

Raju has also introduced children to farming. "This village is largely dependent on agriculture, and children should be aware of its importance," he says. He grows peas, pumpkins, cucumbers, spinach, and more—some for his kitchen and the rest for sale. Kids also take part in planting and harvesting activities.

Each morning, about 15 children from the neighbourhood are regular visitors. By evening, another 15 arrive, usually with their parents, who relax after a day's work. The play area remains lively until at least 10 pm, with parents keeping an eye on the kids.

Raju also teaches tree-climbing, attaching wooden steps for girls and ropes for boys. Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/ Manorama.

Drinking water and toilet facilities have been arranged for visitors. “Not an inch of land is wasted—every corner has been thoughtfully developed. To help children cool off during the hot summer months, we have installed ten sprinklers on a 10-metre-high coconut tree. The sprinklers operate for 30 minutes each in the morning and evening. “The children love seeing the rainbow formed in the mist and play joyfully under the showers,” he says. Water is also sprinkled by hand on the ground to prevent dust from rising in the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raju’s wife, Manju, is an active partner in the initiative. Their children—Adarash, a nursing student in Thiruvananthapuram, and Athira, an LLB student in Kozhikode—also extend full support whenever they are home.