Tension along the border may have eased following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but a Kerala panchayat committee has decided to do away with anything remotely related to Pakistan, even it is the name of a junction. Kunnathoor grama panchayat in Kollam has unanimously decided to change the name of 'Pakistan Mukku', a junction at Nilackal ward in the panchayat. The decision follows a committee meeting held on Wednesday.

The decision was triggered by a formal demand raised by BJP ward member Aneeshya K G. "I filed a formal demand for a change of name of the junction soon after the conflict escalated between India and Pakistan. It didn't seem proper to have a junction named after our enemy country," said Aneeshya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinod Kumar, Secretary of the panchayat, said the local body had forwarded the committee's decision for clearance from the state government. "The provisions in the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act do not mention changing the name of a place within the local body. In the committee meeting, 15 members supported the decision to change the name, and it will be communicated to the state government," said Vinod Kumar.

Majeena Dileep, who represents the ward where the junction is located, did not participate in the discussion, citing health concerns. Valsala Kumari K, president of the panchayat, said that the letter demanding a change of name was discussed in the meeting, and a decision was made respecting popular sentiment. "We will wait for an order from the state government," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Aneeshya, the name 'Pakistan Mukku' will be replaced by 'Ivarukala'. The panchayat members said the name 'Pakistan Mukku' has been in existence for decades. A junction with a similar name at Kallara grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram will remain unchanged. 'Pakistan Mukku' is a place between Aruvippuram and Kurinjilakkadu at Kallara panchayat. Lissy G J, president of the panchayat, said that they had not made any decisions to change the name. "The place has been known by that name for several decades. We have not come across any demand to change that name," said Lissy.

While the members of both panchayats are clueless about the actual origin of the name, they shared tales with communal tones which were strikingly similar. Both the panchayat committees are ruled by the CPM.