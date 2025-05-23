Pathanamthitta: The suicide of a man in Konni allegedly following custodial torture by the Koipuram police will be investigated by a 14-member Special Investigation team.

The team, led by District Crime Branch DYSP K A Vidyadharan, will investigate the suicide of Koipuram native K M Suresh (43) on March 22. A case of unnatural death was registered at the Konni police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Konni Station House Officer P Sreejith, who has been investigating the case till now, is also part of the team.

The District Police Chief will evaluate the daily progress of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Koipuram police arrested Suresh on March 16 for possessing ganja. According to the postmortem report, there were cane marks and bruises on his body and his ribs were broken. This led to allegations that custodial torture led to his suicide.