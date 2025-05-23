Taking note of indiscriminate garbage dumping in Sabarimala, the Kerala High Court has ordered action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act against those responsible for the throwing and burning of waste during the 2024–25 Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

Sabarimala comes under the Ranni Forest Reserve, which is part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The court was informed by the Deputy Director of the Periyar Tiger Reserve (West Division) that two elephants and a pregnant sambar deer died after consuming plastic waste in the area. His report said that herds of elephants were observed eating garbage, particularly plastic bags used to carry jaggery.

Other wildlife—including monkeys (Bonnet Macaque, Nilgiri Langur, Lion-tailed Macaque), Malabar Giant Squirrel, Sambar Deer, Mouse Deer, Barking Deer, Porcupines, and endangered bird species like the Nilgiri Flycatcher, Great Indian Hornbill, and Malabar Grey Hornbill—were also seen consuming waste, according to forest officials.

The court held the Travancore Devaswom Board accountable for violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act by failing to remove garbage from areas near the incinerator yard and behind Hotel Haribhavan at the Sannidhanam.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S directed the Deputy Director of the Tiger Reserve (West Division) to initiate legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act against individuals and establishments responsible for the unscientific dumping and open burning of solid waste.

The Travancore Devaswom Board is responsible for timely waste removal. Massive piles of plastic and toxic waste were found behind Hotel Haribhavan, originating from nearby hotels and pilgrims. The Board admitted that many hotels continue to use single-use plastic, despite the ban, and some were dumping unsegregated waste into food pits, causing further plastic contamination. Pilgrims were also found to be carrying plastic in their irumudikettu.

The Deputy Director reported that Devaswom Board officials once set fire to a portion of garbage, including plastic and toxic waste, polluting the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

The court has ordered strict action against hotels that fail to segregate waste and dump mixed waste into food pits and ateries using plastic and biohazardous materials at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and the Pamba-Sannidhanam trekking path.

Penalties prescribed include a fine of ₹2,000 for the first offence and a ₹5,000 for the second time. Subsequent violations will lead to the closure of the establishment.

According to the Devaswom Board, an average of 24 tons of waste is generated daily during the pilgrimage season, of which only 14 tons are processed in incinerators. Around 7 tons of food waste is generated each day.

The incinerators, installed in 2008, were designed for 8 hours of daily use, but during the festival, they run for up to 20 hours a day.

The Devaswom Board informed the court that waste from the Sannidhanam is now being cleared, with efforts underway to remove remaining garbage. The Assistant Engineer (Environmental) of the Sabarimala Development Project said that labourers have been engaged to collect plastic waste, and daily removal of jaggery bags has begun. Hotels have been instructed not to dump waste directly into the yard or set open fires.

(With LiveLaw inputs)