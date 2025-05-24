Palakkad: A nine-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog at TB Junction, Kalladikode on Saturday. The victim, Aishathali, daughter of Kalladikode resident Abdul Salam, was bitten by the dog while she was on her way to madrasa. She was taken to Palakkad District Hospital. A serious stray dog menace is reported in the area.

The state has recently seen a surge in stray dog attacks, hindering the free movement of pedestrians. People are unsafe even in their own homes. Last month, a child was attacked while standing in front of her house.

Instances of a seven-year-old girl from Pathanapuram and another seven-year-old girl from Kollam who contracted rabies were severe cases of dog bite casualties. A five-year-old girl from Malappuram, a native of Kakathadam, Peruvallur, Tirurangadi, also contracted rabies despite receiving a preventive vaccine after being severely injured (head and leg wounds) in a stray dog attack.

Six people were attacked by a stray dog in Cheruthana in Alappuzha, which also included a child. The injured underwent treatment in Vandanam Medical College.