Thiruvananthapuram: Afan, 23, the sole accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, attempted suicide at Poojappura Central Jail on Sunday. He reportedly tried to hang himself using a piece of cloth left out to dry in the washroom while his cellmate was away.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he remains on ventilator support in the intensive care unit. Jail authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

On February 24, Afan allegedly killed six people over a span of three hours in Venjaramoodu. The victims included his grandmother, Salma Beevi (88); paternal uncle, Latheef (69); aunt, Shahida (59); younger brother, Afsan; and his girlfriend, Farsana.

The Pangode police had on Friday filed the first charge sheet in the case before the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate-II (JFMC) Court.