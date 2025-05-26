As containers have started washing ashore along the Kerala coast in Kollam and Alappuzha, state government officials said that talks are underway with the salvage master associated with the Liberian ship that sank off the Kochi coast regarding the storage and disposal of containers.

"We have a material safety data sheet and a list of containers. No attempt will be made to ascertain the nature of substance in the container. The salvage master of the shipping company is expected to arrive today. We may go for localised storage until the salvage master arrives and takes up the responsibility of transportation," official sources associated with Disaster management in the state government said. Shipping companies engage salvage masters to execute operations following accidents to retrieve cargo and rescue vessels.

A public announcement being carried out at Valiyazheekal, warning residents to stay away from containers washed ashore at Tharayilkadavu on Monday. Photo: Nikhilraj/Manorama

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), currently engaged in containing the oil spill, has assessed that oil has spread over a radius of approximately 4 km of the accident site. On Sunday night, three ships used infrared cameras to overcome poor visibility to gauge the extent of the oil spill. A Dornier aircraft equipped with advanced pollution response equipment has reached Kochi from Chennai. Besides, a ship will also arrive from Mumbai to manage the oil spill, Defence officials said.

Meanwhile, Customs sources said that the containers being washed ashore following the accident will be seized and released to the parties concerned upon production of documents. A press note issued by the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Thiruvananthapuram Zone, said 13 containers have been stocked with hazardous and dangerous goods, including Calcium Carbide, a chemical that reacts violently with water to release highly flammable acetylene gas.

"All goods on board were non-duty paid at the time of the incident, and any unauthorised removal or pilferage of such goods is illegal. Customs Marine and Preventive units have been deployed along the Kerala coast, and surveillance is ongoing in coordination with other agencies," according to the press note.